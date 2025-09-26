Torrevieja Rules Out LEZ Fines Until 2027





The Torrevieja City Council has confirmed that no fines will be issued in its upcoming Low Emission Zone (LEZ) until January 1, 2027. Although traffic restrictions in the city centre will be phased in during 2026, a moratorium will remain in place throughout the year to allow drivers and residents to adapt.

On Monday, the plenary session provisionally approved the ordinance regulating the LEZ, which has been under development since 2023. The measure is being implemented in response to European and Spanish regulations requiring municipalities with over 50,000 residents to establish such zones. With nearly 100,000 inhabitants, Torrevieja has been one of the slowest cities to comply.

What Is the LEZ?

Low Emission Zones restrict access, circulation, and parking for the most polluting vehicles in order to cut emissions and improve air quality. Typically, older vehicles are banned from entering city centres unless exemptions apply for residents or specific uses.

In Torrevieja, the LEZ will be rolled out in two stages:

LEZ 1 (city centre): active from January 2027 .

active from . LEZ 2 (surrounding areas within the centre): active from 2029.

The city has received €1.7 million in grants to fund the system, which will include 52 surveillance cameras, environmental sensors, a public awareness campaign, and over 150 new signs. Some of this equipment will also support traffic management and pedestrianization projects along the seafront.

A Year of Moratorium

From the ordinance’s approval until the end of 2026, no sanctions will be imposed. Instead, awareness campaigns will inform residents about the new rules. Drivers who breach restrictions may receive written notices explaining the violation but without any financial penalty. From 2027, fines of €200 will apply.

Political Disputes

The governing Popular Party (PP) has repeatedly argued that Torrevieja already enjoys good air quality year-round. Nevertheless, it has moved forward with the LEZ to avoid losing EU funding. The ordinance does allow the mayor to activate temporary additional measures in case of pollution peaks, but it does not tie the LEZ’s operation to air quality thresholds, as claimed by the government team.

Transport Challenges

Critics argue that the LEZ will expose weaknesses in Torrevieja’s urban transport network. Unlike larger Spanish cities with robust bus, tram, or metro services, Torrevieja lacks strong alternatives to private car use. Drivers forced to leave their vehicles outside the LEZ will often have no choice but to walk into the urban centre, raising concerns about accessibility for residents, workers, and visitors — especially the elderly.

Opposition councillor Pablo Samper (Sueña Torrevieja) accused the governing Popular Party (PP) of downplaying these challenges:

“The LEZ exists and will operate, even if fines won’t be enforced until 2027. But without real investment in public transport, the measure risks punishing residents instead of improving mobility.”

Samper also questioned delays in the €3.4 million subsidy awarded in 2022 for LEZ implementation, which has yet to be paid as of mid-2025. He further noted that in August, the council had to cancel a contract for bicycle lane connections to the LEZ and school routes, after failing to meet deadlines set for December 2025.