



The explosives were found at three locations in Albacete province, including a farmhouse where the rockets had been stored for decades.

Guardia Civil bomb disposal specialists from Alicante have safely destroyed 15 badly deteriorated anti-hail rockets and two old artillery shells found in separate incidents in Albacete province. The Guardia Civil said on 24 November that both shells still contained explosive charges. One was found inside a home and the other on farmland.

The rockets were discovered at a rural property in Hellín. The owner was cleaning the upper part of an old farmhouse when he came across them. He left them untouched and called the Guardia Civil’s emergency number, 062.

The rockets had been stored for several decades. The Guardia Civil said their explosive charges still posed a serious risk because the components had deteriorated. Officers warned that moving, striking or handling the rockets could cause them to ignite and seriously injure anyone nearby.

Shells found in a home and on farmland

In Fuentealbilla, a resident contacted the Guardia Civil after becoming concerned about an artillery shell in her living room. She thought it might be empty but asked officers to check and remove it because she could not be sure. The second shell was discovered by a member of the public carrying out agricultural work in a rural part of Almansa. He reported the find without touching the shell.

A member of the Guardia Civil’s explosives search team in Albacete carried out the initial assessment at each location. The officer checked the condition of the items and put safety measures in place at the sites and in the surrounding areas while awaiting the bomb disposal team. The Albacete operations centre then called in two specialists from the Guardia Civil’s explosives disposal unit in Alicante, known as GEDEX.

The specialists destroyed the rockets and shells in controlled explosions on nearby ground selected for safety. The Guardia Civil said the sites allowed the teams to destroy the items completely while protecting people and keeping the environmental impact to a minimum.

Guardia Civil urges public to report suspicious finds

The Guardia Civil reminded the public that anyone who comes across a suspected explosive, incendiary device or item of pyrotechnics should leave it untouched and call 062 immediately. Officers said an exact location, including GPS coordinates where available, can help them find the object and secure the area.

The force also highlighted AlertCops, a free mobile app that allows users to send alerts to police and share the location of a find. The Guardia Civil urged people to report suspicious items even if they believe they may be empty or harmless, as the shell found in the Fuentealbilla home showed.