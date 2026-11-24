



Zenia Boulevard shopping centre in Orihuela Costa has won the 2026 AIS Accessible Retail Award. The ARS Foundation presented the award at a ceremony in Madrid on 20 November.

The jury assessed how accessible the centre is, the technical complexity of the measures it has introduced and their social impact. The awards recognise organisations that make their spaces and services safer, more comfortable and easier for everyone to use.

Beatriz Vidal, director of the Spanish Association of Shopping Centres and Retail Parks, presented the award to Santiago Basterra of Ceetrus and Daniela Lorenzini of Nhood. Nhood manages the centre, which is owned by Ceetrus and CBRE Investment Management.

The awards are linked to the AIS certification scheme, which assesses physical, cognitive and sensory accessibility. The ARS Foundation says it has issued more than 4,000 certificates in over 30 countries.