



A government led by Alberto Núñez Feijóo’s Partido Popular, with support from Vox, looks the likeliest outcome, while Pedro Sánchez’s best chance of staying in office is for the two parties to fall short of a majority.

Spain votes in a snap general election on Sunday, 29 November, with Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez seeking a fresh mandate and conservative challenger Alberto Núñez Feijóo hoping to end the Socialists’ run in government. Nearly 38.7 million people are eligible to vote as Spain elects a new Congress of Deputies and Senate. The contest for government will be decided in the 350-seat Congress, where 176 seats constitute an absolute majority.

Sánchez called the early election in October after lawmakers rejected housing measures amid nationwide protests over affordability. Housing has remained at the centre of the campaign. The Socialists have pledged to expand the stock of public housing, while the Partido Popular (PP) has proposed freeing up land and speeding up construction. Immigration and corruption also featured prominently in last week’s televised debate between Sánchez and Feijóo.

A government led by Alberto Núñez Feijóo’s Partido Popular, with support from Vox, looks the likeliest outcome in Sunday’s National Election

Why Vox could decide who governs

Feijóo has said he would prefer a PP government with parliamentary support from Vox. If the two parties reach 176 seats between them, Santiago Abascal’s far-right party would be in a strong position to set terms. Negotiations could determine whether Vox takes cabinet posts in a coalition or backs a PP government from outside.

The 2023 election showed how much those negotiations matter. The PP finished first with 137 seats and Vox won 33, leaving them six short of a majority. Sánchez stayed in office after securing 179 votes in Congress, drawing support from Sumar and several regional parties, including the Catalan parties ERC and Junts and the Basque parties EH Bildu and PNV.

Sánchez could have another opening if the PP and Vox fall short. Rebuilding his majority would mean negotiating with several parties again, while parties to the left of his PSOE are running on separate lists across much of Spain. If a candidate falls short of 176 votes in the first investiture ballot, a second vote follows 48 hours later, when more votes in favour than against are enough. That makes abstentions potentially decisive in a closely divided Congress.

What to watch in Alicante

Alicante province, which includes Torrevieja and Orihuela Costa, elects 12 deputies. In 2023, the PP took five seats, the PSOE four, Vox two and Sumar–Compromís one. This time, Compromís, Sumar and Podemos are running together under the Compromís–Front Valencià banner. Watch whether the PSOE holds its fourth seat and whether Vox can add to the two it won in 2023.

What to watch in Murcia

The Region of Murcia elects 10 deputies. In 2023, the PP won four seats, the PSOE three, Vox two and Sumar one. One question on Sunday is whether either Frente Amplio or Podemos can secure the seat won by Sumar in 2023. The two are running separately in Murcia, and a gain for the PP or Vox at the expense of a left-wing party would increase their combined national tally.

On Sunday night, the clearest sign of a change in government will be a combined PP–Vox tally of 176 or more. A result below that threshold would leave Sánchez with room to negotiate and could again give smaller parties a decisive say in who governs Spain.

Electoral law footnote. Article 69.7 of Spain’s Organic Law on the General Electoral Regime prohibits the publication, dissemination or reproduction of electoral opinion polls by any media outlet during the five days before voting. For this election, the restriction runs from Tuesday 24 November through Saturday 28 November, inclusive.