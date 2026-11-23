



The families’ association at CEIP Playas de Orihuela paid for boiler repairs to heat the primary classrooms and dining hall. The infant section is still without heating.

Families at CEIP Playas de Orihuela have paid €744 from their association’s funds to repair the school boiler after more than a year of appeals to Orihuela City Council. The repair restored heating to the primary section and dining hall, but a fault in the infant section’s underfloor heating remains unresolved.

The school, which opened in 2018 and serves 618 pupils, has also reported problems with its lift, electrical system and air conditioning. The school community says families, parents’ associations and school leaders have submitted reports, formal requests and repair estimates and attended several meetings without securing a resolution.

“Enough with the excuses, bureaucracy, and broken promises,” the school community said in a statement. “Families can’t keep doing the work that should be done by the authorities.”

Infant classrooms still waiting for heating

The Families’ Association (AFA) covered the cost of the boiler repair. Further tests are needed to identify the fault in the infant section’s underfloor heating and determine whether the heat exchanger needs replacing.

The school community said a council visit had been announced within about two weeks, but that period had passed without a visit or an update on when action would be taken.

Heating has been the subject of repeated protests. In March, the school’s gas supply was restored after 153 days without heating and 41 days of daily protests at the school gates. Families also launched a petition. The boiler, which the school community says had been out of order since March 2024, still needed to be repaired.

Lift out of service and sports floodlights failing

The school’s lift has been out of service since flooding on 25 September. The maintenance company submitted a €1,996 repair estimate, which is awaiting council approval, according to the school community. The lift is also still registered in the construction company’s name, and its ownership has yet to be regularised.

Families say electrical faults are affecting children who attend municipal football and basketball sessions at the school. Switching on the playground floodlights trips the circuit breaker, leaving children with little light once it gets dark during afternoon training.

A separate project to install air conditioning, estimated at around €14,000, has also stalled. Although municipal authorisation was granted, the school community says a further requirement for a heat-recovery ventilation unit has yet to be resolved.

Families demand dates for repairs

The school community has also raised concerns about windows that will not open, faulty locks and lighting, and unanswered requests dating back to July, including one to use the municipal sports centre for pupil activities. Families say the school’s proximity to the sea makes regular preventative maintenance particularly important.

They have asked education councillor Vicente Pina and Orihuela City Council to explain what work has been carried out, what remains outstanding and when repairs will take place.

“Public education deserves decent facilities, and the upkeep of a school cannot depend on how much its families are willing to fight,” the statement concluded.