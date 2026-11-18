



A new light and sound show on Calle Concepción will run twice daily, while the festive display will reach the new port area and Rocío del Mar for the first time.

Torrevieja will switch on its Christmas and patron saint festival lights at 6.30pm on Saturday 21 November in Plaza de la Constitución. DJ Manu Díaz will get the celebrations under way at 6pm, before the newly proclaimed Salt Queen and her court join local officials for the countdown. The lights will remain in place until Wednesday 6 January, Three Kings’ Day.

One of this year’s main attractions is a new light and sound show on Calle Concepción, which will make its debut shortly after the main switch-on. The show will run daily at 7pm and 8.30pm, with each performance lasting at least eight minutes. A canopy of micro-LED lights and 12 illuminated spheres will be synchronised with music and lighting on the façade of the building that houses AGAMED and Torrevieja’s university centre. The illuminated canopy will also extend along Calles Fotógrafos Darblade and Canónigo Torres.

The display features 321 LED arches and 165 decorations mounted on lampposts. Along the route of the floral offering and the grand procession on 8 December, 56 arches will carry illuminated garlands and banners honouring the city’s patron saint, the Immaculate Conception. Christmas decorations will replace those designs from 9 December.

On the Juan Aparicio promenade, visitors will be able to walk inside a 25-metre illuminated cone beside the Hombre del Mar monument. The structure is fitted with 43,200 individually controlled LED lights. Four 15-metre illuminated trees have also been installed in Plaza de Miguel Hernández, Plaza de Oriente, at the Palacio de los Deportes and in Plaza de Encarnación Puchol in La Mata. The Sacred Heart church will feature a new eight-pointed star, with colours coordinated with the tree in Plaza de Oriente.

The new port area and the Paseo del Mar will have festive lighting for the first time, including four photo stations for children and the winning arch designs from a children’s Christmas lighting competition. Rocío del Mar joins the display this year, alongside La Mata, Los Balcones, La Torreta, La Siesta and Avenida de La Mancha.

After Saturday’s switch-on, the low-energy LED display will come on automatically at dusk and stay lit until 2am, with the option of longer hours on selected dates.