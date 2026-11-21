



Around 2,000 workers are expected to take part in the planned walkout at Amazon’s Corvera logistics centre after mediation talks ended without agreement.

Amazon workers at the company’s Corvera logistics centre in Murcia are set to strike from Wednesday 16 December to Christmas Eve in a dispute over pay and working conditions.

The CGT union confirmed it was maintaining its strike call after talks with Amazon management at Murcia’s Labour Mediation and Arbitration Office ended without agreement on Friday. The nine days of stoppages would fall during one of the busiest periods of the year for the online retailer, as orders are processed and dispatched in the run-up to Christmas.

Around 2,000 workers are expected to take part, including permanent employees and seasonal staff recruited to handle the Christmas rush.

The walkout was originally due to begin on 14 December, the same day as union elections at the site. The CGT said it registered the strike on 13 August, before the election date was set, and moved the start back by two days to allow voting to go ahead. The union has asked Amazon management to meet directly with the strike committee in a bid to avert the walkout.

Dispute over pay and workplace safety

The CGT is calling for an independent assessment of workloads and productivity targets, citing concerns about the pace of work, physical strain and accidents. It also wants formal recognition of workplace injuries and illnesses linked to working conditions, alongside higher pay, accurate wage payments and compliance with workers’ rights.

The pay dispute follows an agreement reached after last year’s protests. According to the CGT, the deal provided for a 14% pay increase in 2026 and further rises of 4% in each of the following two years. It also included improvements to night and Sunday pay and to payments in certain cases of temporary incapacity.

The union says workers have seen an increase of around 3% in their pay packets because part of the agreed rise was offset against an existing pay supplement.