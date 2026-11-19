



Mayor Eduardo Dolón has called on Spain’s transport ministry to set a timetable for turning the entire bypass into a dual carriageway. The Generalitat says a separate upgrade near Torrevieja hospital will soon be ready to go to tender.

Torrevieja mayor Eduardo Dolón has urged the Spanish government to widen the full 7.68 kilometres of the N-332 bypass, saying years of requests from the council have failed to secure a timetable for the work.

Speaking beside the bypass on 18 November, Dolón said the council had made more than 100 requests for a meeting with the Ministry of Transport by August. He also said a commitment to put the first section out to tender in 2025 had gone unfulfilled.

A state environmental report issued in December 2024 covers the widening of 4.47 kilometres of the southern section, between the CV-95 and CV-905 junctions. Dolón wants the ministry to say when that work will begin and extend the plans to the remaining 3.21 kilometres. He said the delay was prolonging congestion, making it harder to get into Torrevieja and leaving road safety concerns unresolved.

CV-95 hospital section moves closer to tender

Valencian regional infrastructure minister Vicente Martínez Mus said plans to widen a separate section of the CV-95 would be completed within days, clearing the way for the Generalitat to put the work out to tender.

The scheme covers about 870 metres between Torrevieja University Hospital and the N-332 junction. It includes changes to roundabouts, improved drainage, pedestrian and cycle routes, and measures to reduce traffic noise. The council says more than 19,000 vehicles a day use the roads around the hospital and junction.

The Generalitat is also studying a wider upgrade of the 26.5-kilometre CV-95 corridor between Orihuela and Torrevieja, via Bigastro, Jacarilla and San Miguel de Salinas. In August it awarded engineering firm TYPSA a contract to draw up preliminary plans and assess the technical, economic and environmental feasibility of the scheme.

The studies will examine where the road could be widened, where bypasses could take through traffic out of town centres and how a future concession might be structured. The wider scheme is estimated to cost around €180 million.

PP candidates pledge to press for funding

Partido Popular candidates for the Senate and Congress, Eva Ortiz and María Gómez, joined Dolón and Mus at the bypass and pledged to press for funding and a construction timetable in the Senate and Congress respectively if elected. Dolón said he wanted the full bypass upgrade to become a transport ministry priority if the PP formed the next government.