



Torrevieja’s municipal nativity scene opens on Saturday 28 November and will remain on display until Tuesday 5 January 2027. The free exhibition is housed in a large marquee opposite the Town Hall, next to Plaza de la Constitución, known locally as La Glorieta.

The opening coincides with Torrevieja’s patron saint festivities in honour of the Immaculate Conception. The annual display has become a popular Christmas outing for local families and visitors.

A nativity scene with a Torrevieja twist

Created by nativity artist Salvador Navarro Espejo, the handcrafted display covers almost 100 square metres and features more than 500 figures. It depicts the birth of Jesus and everyday life in a biblical village, alongside familiar Torrevieja landmarks and scenes from the town’s past.

Visitors can spot miniature versions of the columns at Playa del Cura, the Sociedad Cultural Casino, the salt mountains and the old salt-loading dock. Houses built in the traditional Vega Baja style provide the backdrop for figures gathering firewood, preparing torrijas, a Spanish version of French toast, and taking part in a traditional pig slaughter.

A circular walkway inside the marquee allows visitors to see the details up close and keeps the display accessible in wet weather.

Christmas in La Glorieta

The square is a focal point for the festivities, with live music on the outdoor stage throughout December and a large Christmas tree donated by Torrevieja’s Scandinavian community. The illuminated façades of the Town Hall and the main parish church make dusk a particularly good time to visit.

A second nativity scene, organised by the Asociación Sagrado Corazón de Jesús, opens on Friday 27 November at the Sagrado Corazón de Jesús parish church.

Further events are listed in the programme for Torrevieja’s 2026 patron saint festivities.