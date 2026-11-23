



University of Alicante professor Jorge Calvo Zaragoza dedicated his national research award to his home city at a reception with Mayor Eduardo Dolón.

Torrevieja has honoured local researcher Jorge Calvo Zaragoza after he received a national award for using artificial intelligence to read historic musical scores and help preserve works that may have gone unheard for centuries.

Mayor Eduardo Dolón welcomed the University of Alicante professor on Monday 23 November, alongside councillor for Education and Universities Ricardo Recuero and Jesús Segarra, who heads the university’s Torrevieja centre.

Calvo received the María Andresa Casamayor National Research Award for Young Researchers from King Felipe VI at a ceremony in Vitoria-Gasteiz on 27 October. The award, granted by Spain’s Ministry of Science, Innovation and Universities, recognised his work in mathematics and information and communications technology.

Teaching AI to read old scores

Calvo works in optical music recognition, which uses computer vision and artificial intelligence to identify notes and other symbols in an image of a score and convert them into digital notation. One focus of his research is music written in notation that has fallen out of everyday use and requires specialist knowledge to read.

“Our work is about teaching artificial intelligence to read musical scores,” Calvo said. “Some music survives in old documents that are difficult to interpret because of the way it was written. If we can read it and make it accessible, we take an important step towards hearing it again and ensuring that heritage is preserved.”

His research also covers the repertoire of wind bands, which are a fixture of community life across the Valencia region. Digitising their scores could make it easier for musical societies and researchers to preserve, consult and study their collections.

Dolón said the award was a source of pride for Torrevieja and that the work held particular significance for a city with close ties to music. He described Calvo’s career as an example to young people of what education, curiosity and sustained effort can achieve.

Calvo dedicated the award to his home city. “I feel deeply rooted in Torrevieja and want to share this recognition with my city,” he said. “Receiving the award is enormously satisfying, and being able to celebrate it here, where my roots are, makes it even more special.”