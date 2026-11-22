



CF Benidorm 4–1 CD Thader

League leaders CF Benidorm struck three times before the break to beat CD Thader 4–1 in front of 2,000 spectators at Campo Guillermo Amor. Daniel scored twice before the interval, leaving the visitors with too much to do despite a stronger second-half showing.

Thader went into the match eighth in the Comunitat League after a hard-fought draw with play-off contenders Alberic. They were without Mena, who served a one-match ban following his dismissal the previous week. Benidorm had won eight and drawn two of their opening ten league games, with one of those draws coming at home.

Torres had an early chance to put Thader ahead, forcing a good save from Fernando. The two sides then largely cancelled each other out until midway through the half, when Daniel flashed a low cross across the Thader box with no one on hand to turn it in.

Daniel opened the scoring from Benidorm’s very next attack. This time he was on the receiving end of a cross from the right and slid the ball under the advancing Kamal. Thader were unable to create another clear chance before the interval as the hosts took control.

Ángel doubled the lead from the penalty spot in the 34th minute. Brought down by Jesús, he picked himself up and sent Kamal the wrong way. Daniel made it 3–0 two minutes before the break, scoring from close range after being left unmarked in the box.

Benidorm had the ball in the net again early in the second half, but the assistant referee’s flag spared Thader. The visitors then enjoyed their best spell of the game, with Fernando turning a powerful drive from Sebas around the post before Sergio pulled one back with the strike of the afternoon.

Iniesta bundled Sergio to the ground 30 yards out and the defender took the free-kick himself, clearing the wall and beating Fernando to make it 3–1. Four minutes later, however, Alexandro found space in the Thader box and restored Benidorm’s three-goal advantage.

A late effort from Mario came to nothing but Thader’s improvement after the break gave them something to take from a difficult afternoon, although Benidorm’s unbeaten run rarely looked in danger.

Thader will look to return to winning ways against Santa Pola next Sunday morning. The home fixture will be played at Formentera while work continues at the Moi Gómez stadium.