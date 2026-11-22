



Spanish National Police have arrested a 22-year-old man in Benidorm who is wanted by Swiss authorities over alleged offences including attempted murder, assault, drug trafficking and illegal weapons possession. He was also arrested on suspicion of using a forged driving licence.

Police said a patrol stopped a vehicle carrying two men after it made an evasive manoeuvre when the officers came into view. One of the occupants showed officers a French driving licence. Police checks confirmed the licence was forged and revealed that the man was wanted in Switzerland.

The Swiss request relates to incidents in August 2025. According to Spanish police, the man allegedly threatened to kill someone with a knife while demanding money during a financial dispute.

Swiss authorities also suspect him of taking part in a group assault linked to a dispute over drug trafficking. He allegedly used a firearm during the attack, which left the victim unconscious.

Police said the offences for which he is wanted carry a maximum sentence of up to 10 years in prison. The man was placed at the disposal of an investigating court at Spain’s National Court, which will handle the extradition proceedings.