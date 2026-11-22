



The latest edition, of The Leader brings you English-language news, sport and events from across the Southern Costa Blanca and Mar Menor.

FIREWORKS marked the start of the festive season on Saturday as Calle Concepción unveiled its new light and sound show, with two performances each evening.

Thousands of people packed Torrevieja’s Plaza de la Constitución, for the switch-on of the town’s Christmas and patron saint festival lights. Fireworks followed the countdown, after which crowds made their way to Calle Concepción for the first performance of its new light and sound show.

In other news Torrevieja has demanded a full 7.68km upgrade of N-332 bypass and tragedy struck the town on Friday as a 75 year old woman died after a concrete mixer lorry struck her electric wheelchair at a roundabout on the CV95 in Torrevieja.