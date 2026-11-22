



Torrevieja’s local government board awarded a €16.67 million contract to ABALA Infraestructuras on Friday 20 November to redevelop the Sea and Salt Museum and its surroundings. The project also includes the restoration of two landmarks linked to the town’s salt industry, the former saltworks administration building and the Caballete.

The board approved the award after the company submitted the required tender documentation. The contract is worth €16,669,412.77 including VAT, around €1.44 million below the original tender budget of €18.11 million.

ABALA Infraestructuras ranked first among five bidders, scoring 96.98 points out of 100. Its offer was 7.95 per cent below the council’s tender budget.

The contract sets a maximum construction period of 20 months, starting once the formal site verification document is signed. The museum redevelopment and improvements to the surrounding area can take up to 20 months. Restoration of the administration building and the Caballete will run alongside the museum works and must be completed within 12 months.

Designed by Paredes Pedrosa Arquitectos, the project will create spaces for the museum and improve the public areas around it. The restoration will give the two saltworks landmarks a renewed cultural role, helping visitors understand how the salt industry and maritime trade shaped Torrevieja. The plans also aim to better connect the site with the surrounding streets.

The museum redevelopment and improvements to its surroundings form part of Torrevieja’s Integrated Action Plan and are co-financed by the European Union through the European Regional Development Fund. The council also expects support from the Valencian regional government through a separate agreement.

The museum project is part of a wider municipal regeneration programme to restore heritage sites, improve public facilities and expand Torrevieja’s cultural offering. The works bring investment in the museum and the preservation of historic saltworks structures under a single contract.