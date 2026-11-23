



Three men have been remanded in custody following a joint Guardia Civil and National Police investigation into an alleged armed robbery gang.

The Guardia Civil and National Police have arrested four men aged between 22 and 48 after a lorry was hijacked by suspects posing as police officers. The men are suspected of robbery with violence or intimidation, motor vehicle theft and membership of a criminal group.

Police said on Monday 23 November that the investigation began after several people travelling in two vehicles targeted the lorry. The suspects used police-style vests and flashing lights to pass themselves off as officers and intimidated the driver before taking the vehicle.

Investigators traced one of the vehicles used in the hijacking and confirmed it had been stolen. Surveillance led officers to several suspects and a property where some of them were living. They also discovered a secluded hideout allegedly used to store vehicles and equipment linked to the robberies.

During the operation, officers recovered a stolen vehicle and seized communications equipment, signal jammers and €1,200 in cash. At the hideout, they found two firearms and a replica, along with a magazine for a long gun and several items of police uniform.

Investigators established that the stolen lorry had been abandoned on a public road after it ran out of fuel.

All four men appeared before an investigating court in Elche, which remanded three of them in custody.