



The Guardia Civil is investigating a 54-year-old man and a 57-year-old woman over a wildfire that broke out in Beniardá, Alicante province, in August 2026.

Investigators traced the fire to gutter installation work at a house near woodland in the Penyeta de La Hiedra area. They found that sparks from a power tool used to cut metal landed in nearby vegetation and started the blaze.

The fire affected an area within Natura 2000, the European network of protected sites set up to conserve habitats and wildlife.

The Guardia Civil’s environmental protection unit, SEPRONA, examined the scene with a regional wildfire investigator. The pair are suspected of causing a wildfire through gross negligence by failing to take precautions to prevent sparks from reaching the vegetation.

The case has been referred to a court in Villajoyosa.