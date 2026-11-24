



The two men spent nearly three months in custody. Prosecutors are seeking a combined 111 years in prison for nine other defendants.

Seville Provincial Court has provisionally closed the case against two gardeners arrested at a villa in Crevillent during an investigation into a 1,326kg cocaine shipment destined for Redován. The court ruled that there was insufficient evidence linking the men to the alleged offences.

The court’s Third Section issued its ruling on 11 November after Seville’s anti-drugs prosecutors asked for proceedings against both men to be dropped. The decision also applies to a third person under investigation. Lawyers for the gardeners say they will seek the return of the €3,000 in bail each man paid.

Arrested while working at the villa

The gardeners were arrested on 20 November 2024 when officers searched a villa in Crevillent’s Rambleta area linked to one of the main suspects. Officers found hashish, marijuana, cocaine and ketamine inside the property, along with cash and other items linked to the investigation. The drugs seized at the villa were valued at more than €140,000.

The two men were working in the garden at the time. Prosecutors said the investigation had established neither that the men knew about the drugs found inside the villa nor that they had taken part in the alleged trafficking operation. Their legal representatives, Natalia Ibarz Manuel and Alejandro Rodríguez Vidal, had maintained from the outset that the men were there to carry out gardening work.

Both men were remanded in custody on 22 November 2024. They spent nearly three months in prison before the court upheld their appeals and released them on bail on 20 February 2025.

Cocaine hidden in frozen cassava shipment

According to the prosecution, the investigation gained momentum after a man reported being held against his will in Seville province in July 2024. Prosecutors allege that members of the group assaulted him, threatened him with a pistol fitted with a silencer and fired a warning shot after he refused to transport cocaine. He escaped and reported the incident.

Investigators later identified a shipment of frozen cassava from South America containing cocaine. The container entered Spain through the port of Algeciras and was destined for a fruit company in Redován. Officers carried out a court-authorised controlled delivery to identify those behind the shipment.

The operation recovered 1,329 packages containing 1,326kg of cocaine, according to the indictment. Prosecutors put the average purity at 82.42% and estimated its street value at more than €45 million.

Nine defendants still face prosecution

Prosecutors are seeking sentences of between four and 17 years for nine defendants arrested in Alicante and Seville provinces, along with substantial fines. The charges include drug trafficking, membership of a criminal organisation and money laundering. The owner of the Crevillent villa, described by prosecutors as one of the alleged ringleaders, remains at large.

The National Police, Guardia Civil and the Spanish Tax Agency’s Customs Service carried out the joint operation, which led to searches and arrests in Crevillent, Redován, Elche and several municipalities in Seville province.