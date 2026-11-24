



Jon Pemberton, Partner, Blevins Franks

Spanish capital gains tax can affect everything from selling your home to restructuring investments. Understanding the rules is important to avoid unexpected or unnecessary tax. Once resident in Spain, you are liable to Spanish taxation on worldwide income and gains. UK residents also pay Spanish CGT when selling Spanish property.

Spain capital gains tax rates 2026

For Spanish tax residents, gains are included with other ‘savings income’ and taxed at:

19% on the first €6,000

21% on €6,001 to €50,000

23% on €50,001 to €200,000

27% on €200,001 to €300,000

30% above €300,000

For non-residents, capital gains are taxed at a flat 19%.

Spain CGT on property sales

When selling Spanish property, the taxable gain is normally calculated by deducting the purchase price, certain buying/selling expenses and qualifying improvement costs from the sale price. Repairs and routine maintenance are not included.

There is also plusvalía municipal, a separate municipal land-value tax which may be payable even where the main CGT bill is reduced or exempt.

Main home relief in Spain

If a property is your habitual home and you meet the conditions, you may be exempt from capital gains tax. Generally, it needs to have been your main residence for at least three years, unless there is a genuine reason for moving earlier.

Main home relief can apply where:

You are over 65 and selling your main home, with no requirement to buy another property. You reinvest the proceeds in another main home, usually within two years, and live there for at least three years. If only part is reinvested, only part of the gain is exempt.

You can sell your Spanish main residence and buy a UK home while qualifying for relief, provided the sale takes place while you remain Spanish tax resident. After leaving Spain, available main residence relief is generally restricted to properties within the EU/EEA.

Spain/UK double taxation rules

UK residents selling Spanish property:

Spain taxes the gain at 19%.

The buyer withholds 3% of the sale price as an advance payment. You file a return to settle the final liability or claim a refund.

The gain is also taxable in the UK, with credit available for Spanish tax paid.

Spanish residents selling UK property:

The UK has the primary right to tax the gain.

You must also declare it in Spain, with credit for UK tax paid.

Main home relief may be available in both countries under domestic law.

Capital gains tax on investments

Disposals of shares, bonds, investment funds and other capital assets can create taxable gains. For Spanish residents, the savings income rates above generally apply.

Under the UK/Spain double tax treaty, gains on shares/investments are only taxed in the country of residence. UK ISAs lose their tax advantages in Spain, so gains are fully liable to Spanish CGT.

Share sales usually use the FIFO (‘first in, first out’) method. Capital losses may be offset against other capital gains or savings income, subject to limitations, with net losses carried forward for up to four years.

Holding investments through a Spanish-approved arrangement can offer tax advantages compared with owning shares directly.

Capital gains tax: planning ahead

Common CGT mistakes include losing receipts for improvements, treating repairs as capital improvements, overlooking the 3% non-resident withholding or failing to consider residency timing and main-home relief.

For UK expatriates with assets in both countries, Spanish and UK rules and the double taxation treaty create both risks and planning opportunities. If you are moving to Spain, selling property or restructuring investments, personalised cross-border advice can help you protect your wealth and avoid unnecessary tax.

Contact Blevins Franks Benijofar office for personalised advice tailored to your situation.

www.blevinsfranks.com | Tel. 696 387 849

The tax rates, scope and reliefs may change. Any statements concerning taxation are based upon our understanding of current taxation laws and practices which are subject to change. Tax information has been summarised; an individual should take personalised advice. Blevins Franks Wealth Management Limited (BFWML) is authorised and regulated by the Malta Financial Services Authority, registered number C 92917. Authorised to conduct investment services under the Investment Services Act and authorised to carry out insurance intermediary activities under the Insurance Distribution Act. Where advice is provided outside of Malta via the Insurance Distribution Directive or the Markets in Financial Instruments Directive II, the applicable regulatory system differs in some respects from that of Malta. BFWML also provides taxation advice; its tax advisers are fully qualified tax specialists. Blevins Franks Trustees Limited is authorised and regulated by the Malta Financial Services Authority for the administration of trusts, retirement schemes and companies. This promotion has been approved and issued by BFWML.