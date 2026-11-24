



Acclaimed UK Vocal Group The D-Day Darlings Bring ‘Victorious’ to Torrevieja for Special Charity Gala – The Festival of Remembrance Spain Direct from London’s Royal Albert Hall, the Britain’s Got Talent finalists will perform alongside West End star Stig Rossen and the Torrevieja Pipes and Drums to raise vital funds for cancer support and veterans.

TORREVIEJA, Spain – November 18, 2026 – Britain’s premier wartime-inspired vocal harmony group, The D-Day Darlings, is set to bring their acclaimed stage production, Victorious, to the Auditorio Internacional de Torrevieja on Saturday, April 17, 2027. Doors and event festivities begin at 19:00, with the live music starting at 20:00.

Fronted by founder and lead singer Katie Ashby, the group arrives in Spain direct from triumphant performances at London’s iconic Royal Albert Hall. Praised by critics as “Genuine & Amazing” and “An Incredible Celebration,” Victorious takes audiences on a nostalgic musical journey through the defining sounds of the 1940s and postwar eras, blending soaring close harmonies, vintage glamour, and heartfelt storytelling.

Speaking ahead of the event, founder and lead singer Katie Ashby shared her excitement about performing on the Costa Blanca: “We are absolutely thrilled to be bringing The D-Day Darlings to Torrevieja. These songs have an extraordinary ability to bring generations together. Wherever we perform them, you see people remembering parents and grandparents, singing along and sharing their own stories, and that is incredibly special to us.

We know there is a wonderful British and international community on the Costa Blanca, so to have the opportunity to bring our full show to such a fantastic venue is something we’re genuinely excited about. We hope everyone will join us for what should be a really special evening of music, memories, celebration and, of course, plenty of singing along!”

The evening will officially get underway at 19:00 with a special pre-show reception featuring an exclusive VIP-only Meet & Greet with the artists, the Chelsea Pensioners from the Royal Hospital Chelsea alongside the ceremonial presentation of The Royal British Legion (TRBL) Standards and Association Standards.

The main musical program will begin at 20:00, featuring support from the Torrevieja Pipes and Drums and a Parade of Standards as well as a special guest appearance by internationally acclaimed Danish vocalist Stig Rossen. Renowned for his celebrated West End performances as Jean Valjean in Les Misérables, Rossen will perform iconic theatrical favorites including “Bring Him Home”.

Music with a Purpose Community and charitable fundraising will be at the heart of the evening. Presented in association with Rock Against Cancer Spain, The Royal British Legion, Torrevieja Branch, the oldest Branch of The Royal British Legion in Spain and Cultura Torrevieja—with BIG FM Radio proudly supporting the event—the collaboration brings together organisations with a shared commitment to community, charitable causes, and the power of live music to bring people together.

After the costs associated with staging the event have been met, all surplus proceeds will benefit The Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal and Rock Against Cancer Spain, with the majority supporting the work of The Royal British Legion.

The Event Organisers, The Royal British Legion, Torrevieja Branch and Rock Against Cancer, commented: “We are delighted to welcome The D-Day Darlings to Torrevieja for what we believe will be a very special evening for the whole community. Their music has a unique connection with so many people here on the Costa Blanca, particularly those with family connections to the Armed Forces, Veterans and the wartime generation.

To bring Britain’s Got Talent finalists and a group with such an impressive national reputation to the Auditorio Internacional de Torrevieja is tremendously exciting. Most importantly, this concert brings people together through music and remembrance while raising funds to support important charitable work within our community. We are expecting interest from across the Costa Blanca and would encourage people to secure their tickets early.”

Event & Ticket Information • Event: The D-Day Darlings – Victorious • Date: Saturday, April 17, 2027 • Time: Event starts at 19:00 (VIP-only Artist Meet & Greet the Chelsea Pensioners alongside the ceremonial presentation of the Royal British Legion Standards and Association Standards. Music starts at 20:00, with the Torrevieja Pipes and Drums and the Parade of Standards. • Venue: Auditorio Internacional de Torrevieja, Torrevieja, Spain •

Standard Tickets (€35.00): Available exclusively online via Cultura Torrevieja. • VIP Tickets (€60.00): Available directly through BIG FM Spain and The Royal British Legion, Torrevieja Branch Chair Mr Jack Kemp.

TICKET RELEASE MID DECEMBER 2026, Keep an Eye out on Social Media Or The Auditoriums Website