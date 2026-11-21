



Local associations and non-governmental organisations gathered at Torrevieja’s Palacio de la Música on Thursday for the city’s fourth Meeting of Associations. The programme included a panel discussion, an introduction to artificial intelligence and a workshop led by psychotherapist Yira Labrador.

Mayor Eduardo Dolón and Trudy Páez, councillor for NGOs and citizen participation, opened the event. The meeting gave groups a chance to discuss the challenges they face, learn about each other’s work and explore ways to collaborate.

During the panel discussion, representatives of local associations shared their experiences of working with residents and spoke about their contribution to community life. A session titled First Steps with AI: Taking Care of Yourself to Continue Caring introduced participants to artificial intelligence in the context of community work. Labrador led a separate workshop.

Opening the event, Dolón stressed the importance of listening to local groups and helping them build links with one another. In his closing remarks, he thanked the associations and their volunteers for their work supporting residents across Torrevieja.