



Two local businesses are inviting Costa Blanca residents to share a little festive kindness with the region’s four-legged friends as The Expat Paws Christmas Cause kicks off on Monday, 23 November 2026.

Running for four weeks until Friday, 18 December, the community appeal brings together The Expat Centre in Ciudad Quesada and White Doves in Benijófar, along with Ibex Insurance on the Orihuela Costa, as official public drop-off hubs for donated dog and cat food, treats, and winter pet essentials.

Once collected, every donation will be distributed directly to volunteer street-animal carers, local rescue initiatives, and residents in the community who need a helping hand feeding their pets over the winter months.

“Animals bring unconditional comfort and companionship to so many people across our community, yet behind the scenes there are incredible volunteers and quiet local heroes spending their own money every week to keep street cats and rescued pets fed,” said Moira Carmenate, CEO of White Doves Group. “With The Expat Paws Christmas Cause, we wanted to make it as easy as possible for people popping into Quesada or Benijófar, and then extended thanks to our friends at Ibex Insurance to the Orihuela Costa, to drop off an extra tin or bag of food and make an immediate difference.”

To celebrate the launch week in signature style, The Expat Centre team—Moira, Lisa, Ian, Paul, Jo, Mel, Joia, and virtual brand ambassador Riley—will also host a special festive pet-themed Fun Friday on 27 November, complete with virtual Christmas animal costumes outside the storefront and a bespoke swing track by Riley Via airing after the Friday news on Expat Lifestyle Radio.

Donations of unopened wet or dry dog and cat food, treats, and clean pet bedding can be dropped off during office hours at The Expat Centre in Ciudad Quesada, White Doves in Benijófar, or Ibex Insurance at La Zenia, and if any local business outside these areas would like to get involved, please email admin@theexpatcentre.com, or call on 623 34 77 66.