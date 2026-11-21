



The stalls will be installed near the port’s Customs House and along Paseo de la Libertad, paving the way for craft traders to return to the waterfront.

Torrevieja City Council has awarded a €1,250,900.86 contract, including VAT, to build and install the first 40 stalls for the town’s new waterfront craft market.

The council’s local governing board awarded the contract to Construcciones y Movimientos OVISA and Mistral 3000, which submitted a joint bid. Their offer was €62,243.02 below the tender budget, a saving of 4.74 per cent.

The companies will have five months to complete the work once the contract has been formalised and the start of works officially recorded. The contract allows no extension to that timetable. The firms also offered a four-year guarantee on the installations, three years longer than the minimum required.

Stalls to be installed in phases

The stalls will be delivered and installed in batches as they are manufactured. Installation can begin once the redevelopment works around the Customs House and Paseo de la Libertad have been completed and formally handed over.

The contract calls for a consistent stall design suited to the redeveloped port area. All timber, including cross-laminated timber and any auxiliary wood, must carry FSC, PEFC or equivalent certification, with documentation to verify its origin.

The first phase covers 40 stalls, with an option to increase the order to 48. The wider market plan provides for up to 166 pitches to be introduced gradually, depending on demand from craft traders and whether applicants meet the requirements to trade.

Four-year guarantee helps secure winning bid

Three bids were submitted. OVISA and Mistral 3000 scored 96.32 out of 100, including the full 15 points available for extending the guarantee. GRUEXMA scored 85 points for its financial offer and received no additional points for a longer guarantee. Creaciones Parma was excluded following the stage in which bidders could correct their tender documentation.