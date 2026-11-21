



All systems are on high alert at the ADAPT Theatre Group as the time approaches for our latest extravaganza at the Geli Albaladejo theatre in San Pedro del Pinatar. Last minute costume adjustments, working out our entrances and exits, making sure our lines are well and truly learnt and all the special effects are cued in on time, to name but a few of the final preparations that have to be made.

If you haven´t got your tickets yet, we suggest that you do so as soon as possible and they are selling fast. As per last year, there will be just three performances and we are looking to fill the theatre with laughter, music and dance to the highest standards on all three occasions. We are excited about this venture and we hope you are too!

Aladdin will be performed at the Geli Albaladejo Theatre, San Pedro del Pinatar on Friday 27th November at 7 p.m. and Saturday 28th November at 12 noon and 7 p.m. Tickets can be obtained online at bit.ly/Aladdin2026 and are also available at the following outlets:

Papelería Librería ARCO, Avda Dr. Artero Guirao, 63, San Pedro del Pinatar. Annie’s Bar, opposite Parque de los Reyes, Lo Pagán and Spanish Home Finders, Avda. Pino 64, Pinar de Campoverde. You can also Whatsapp Eric on 656 36 1098 or Yolanda on 606 14 10 34