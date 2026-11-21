



Crescendo International Choir´s next concert, featuring a combination of Christmas music and popular tunes, will take place at Silverstones Bar & Bistro in Algorfa on Sunday, December 13. Doors for this event will open at 5:45pm and the concert will begin at 6:00pm. The price for a ticket is 5€. Tickets are available at Silverstones, from any choir member or by sending an email to the choir at info@crescendo-choir.com.

Crescendo choir will also be hosting a free concert the following night, December 14, at 6 pm, at La Siesta Church in Torrevieja. This concert will also feature a combination of popular tunes and Christmas music.

To become better known in the wider community and bring in new choir members, Crescendo Choir members exhibited at the bi-annual expo in Torrevieja hosted by the Leader Newspaper during the weekend of November 14th and 15th. While networking with possible new sponsors, a tombola was organized and a special raffle of a large hamper was on offer. This hamper was won by Les Holloway from Samaritans in Spain.

If you are interested in singing with Crescendo Choir, you are invited to come to one of their rehearsals. Rehearsals are held at Rincon de Miguel restaurant in Los Montesinos every Monday from 17:30 to 20:00 from Mondays. All singers are welcome.

For more details, see its web site at crescendo-choir.com. You can also follow the group on Facebook at Crescendo Choir. If you have questions, email info@crescendo-choir.com.

The choir would be delighted to welcome new singers. The current choir includes people from England, Scotland, Wales, the US, the Netherlands, Germany, and Scandinavia, among other nationalities. Its music director, Irene Oliva, and pianist Carlos Almela, are both accomplished Spanish musicians.

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Left to right, Crescendo Choir helper Sam Martin, members Rachel Myers and Marion Clayton, Les Holloway, hamper winner, and member Sandra Martin, all attending the expo. Photo taken by Choir president Robin Myers.