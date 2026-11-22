



Fireworks marked the start of the festive season on Saturday as Calle Concepción unveiled its new light and sound show, with two performances each evening.

Thousands of people packed Torrevieja’s Plaza de la Constitución on Saturday, 21 November, for the switch-on of the town’s Christmas and patron saint festival lights. Fireworks followed the countdown, and crowds then made their way to Calle Concepción for the first performance of its new light and sound show.

Torrevieja’s newly crowned Salt Queen, Yanira Berge Martínez, switched on the lights with her attendants, Alba Egea Moya and Laura María Cases Martínez. Mayor Eduardo Dolón, public lighting councillor Concha Sala and other members of the council joined them for the ceremony. The lights will stay up through the early December celebrations honouring La Purísima, Torrevieja’s patron saint, and throughout Christmas.

DJ Manu Díaz opened the evening at 6pm, half an hour before the switch-on. A brief airing of Bella Ciao gave way to Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas Is You, which played on repeat in the square and along Calle Concepción. DJ Laura Vaker took over at 8.30pm, followed by a concert by La Hornet at 10pm.

Two shows a night on Calle Concepción

The centrepiece of this year’s display is a canopy of micro-LED lights and 12 three-dimensional illuminated spheres, each 1.5 metres across. A directional sound system synchronises the lights with music, with ten programmable sequences. The façade of the new building housing Agamed offices and the university centre is also lit in time with the show.

Performances take place daily at 7pm and 8.30pm, each lasting at least eight minutes. After Saturday’s switch-on, many spectators continued along Calle Concepción and across the Vista Alegre promenade towards the new harbour complex. Traffic backed up around Plaza de Waldo Calero as crowds moved through the centre.

Festive lights stay on until Three Kings Day

The displays will run until 6 January, with lights on from dusk until 2am. The council can extend those hours on selected dates.

The town-wide display includes 321 LED arches and 165 decorations mounted on lampposts along main routes into Torrevieja and on its promenades. Along the route of the floral offering and procession, 56 arches carry banners honouring La Purísima. These will be replaced with Christmas decorations from 9 December.

The display extends to the new port area, Rocío del Mar, La Mata, Los Balcones, La Torreta, La Siesta and Avenida de La Mancha. A 25-metre illuminated cone has returned to the Juan Aparicio promenade beside the Hombre del Mar monument. Four 15-metre trees stand in Plaza de Miguel Hernández, Plaza de Oriente, at the Palacio de los Deportes and in Plaza de Encarnación Puchol in La Mata. The most concentrated displays are in the town centre between Calle Caballero de Rodas and the seafront.

Around €455,000 for Christmas and patron saint lighting

Torrevieja awarded its year-round decorative lighting contract to Iluminaciones Granja for approximately €626,869 before VAT, or €758,511 including tax. Around 60 per cent of that contract covers the Christmas and patron saint displays, putting their share at approximately €455,000 including VAT.

Two further tenders were still open when the lights came on. One sets aside €22,122 before VAT for Christmas decorations around the Town Hall, with bids due by 26 November. The other budgets €55,291 before VAT to buy outdoor lighting decorations, with bids due by 1 December. Those figures are tender budgets. The outdoor decorations in the second tender will be bought outright, while the main lighting display is hired.