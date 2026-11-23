



The event on Friday 27 November will bring together psychologists from across the Valencia region to discuss emotional wellbeing, the challenges of diagnosis in childhood and the effects of child abuse.

Orihuela will host a free conference on mental health in childhood and adolescence at the Miguel Hernández Cultural Centre on Friday 27 November. The event is open to psychology professionals, students and members of the public. Advance registration is required.

The Official College of Psychology of the Valencian Community (COPCV) is organising the conference with support from Orihuela Council to mark World Children’s Day.

Presenting the programme, Orihuela health councillor Irene Celdrán said children and teenagers can struggle to put their worries and fears into words. She stressed the importance of listening to them and offering support.

“We cannot talk about a happy childhood without also talking about an emotionally healthy one,” Celdrán said. “Sometimes, behind a child’s silence, there is a great deal that needs to be heard.”

Psychologist and COPCV coordinator Teresa Marín Salina said the conference would explore the different experiences children have as they grow up. She added that holding the event in Orihuela would make it easier for professionals in the Vega Baja to take part in training and share their experience with colleagues.

Conference programme

Participants will be welcomed from 4pm, ahead of the 4.30pm opening, when Francisco Santolaya Ochando, dean of the regional psychology college, is due to speak.

The first panel, at 5pm, will look at psychological strengths in early childhood, the difficulties of diagnosing mental health problems in children and the challenges of moving into adolescence.

A second panel at 6.15pm will focus on psychological distress among young people, the effects of child abuse and how to protect children from harm. The conference will end at 7.30pm.