



New traffic regulations came into force in Spain on 1 October 2026, introducing changes that affect motorists, motorcyclists, cyclists and electric scooter users.

The updated rules aim to improve road safety, particularly for vulnerable road users. Here are some of the main changes:

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Overtaking vulnerable road users: Drivers must leave at least 1.5 metres of space when overtaking cyclists and other vulnerable road users. On roads outside urban areas, they must also reduce their speed to at least 20 km/h below the speed limit. On roads with more than one lane in each direction, drivers must change lanes completely when overtaking.

Drivers must leave at least 1.5 metres of space when overtaking cyclists and other vulnerable road users. On roads outside urban areas, they must also reduce their speed to at least 20 km/h below the speed limit. On roads with more than one lane in each direction, drivers must change lanes completely when overtaking. Motorcycle safety: Motorcyclists and moped riders, including passengers, must now wear protective gloves on roads outside urban areas and closed footwear on all roads.

Motorcyclists and moped riders, including passengers, must now wear protective gloves on roads outside urban areas and closed footwear on all roads. Electric scooters: The minimum age for riding an electric scooter is now 15. Helmets are compulsory, and riders must use reflective or illuminated equipment at night or in poor visibility.

The minimum age for riding an electric scooter is now 15. Helmets are compulsory, and riders must use reflective or illuminated equipment at night or in poor visibility. Seat belt requirements: Previous exemptions for certain professional drivers, including taxi drivers, goods vehicle drivers and driving instructors, have been removed.

Previous exemptions for certain professional drivers, including taxi drivers, goods vehicle drivers and driving instructors, have been removed. Driving in snowy conditions: Overtaking is now prohibited on motorways and dual carriageways when snow makes driving conditions difficult. Drivers must keep to the right, leaving lanes clear for emergency services and snow-clearing vehicles.

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Until 15 December 2026, both new and existing customers can benefit from €30 cashback on every new qualifying car or home insurance policy. The more policies you take out, the more cashback you receive. Terms and conditions apply.

To request a personalised quote, visit www.generaliexpatriates.es/en/quote or call 91 342 25 49.