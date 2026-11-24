



The Vega Baja resort will join Spain’s Pueblos Mágicos tourism network in 2027, bringing national attention to its dunes, pine forest and archaeological sites.

Guardamar del Segura has become the first municipality in Alicante province to join Spain’s Pueblos Mágicos (Magical Towns) network. The coastal town is one of 14 new members announced for 2027.

Mayor José Luis Sáez announced the recognition on social media, highlighting Guardamar’s mix of natural, historical and cultural attractions. The national initiative promotes towns with distinctive local heritage and gives visitors more reasons to explore them throughout the year.

Guardamar is best known for its Mediterranean beaches, dunes and pine forest, but its archaeological sites tell the story of settlements that flourished on this stretch of coast centuries ago. They include the remains of the Phoenician port of La Fonteta, the Caliphal Ribat and Guardamar Castle. The town’s festivals, cuisine, local shops and programme of sporting and cultural activities also form part of its appeal.

What the recognition means for Guardamar

The Pueblos Mágicos network assesses prospective members on criteria including their landscapes, historic sites, traditions, gastronomy, local products, urban planning and quality of life. The process involves field visits and consultation with local authorities before a national technical committee reviews each application.

For Guardamar, membership offers a new way to promote attractions beyond its beaches and draw visitors outside the peak summer season. It also gives Alicante province its first foothold in the national network.