



The Villa de Catral ReOpen 2027 will feature eight events over two days, including blindfolded and one-handed Rubik’s Cube solving.

Catral will host an official speedcubing competition on 16 and 17 January 2027, with contestants racing to solve Rubik’s Cubes and other twisty puzzles in the fastest possible time.

The Villa de Catral ReOpen 2027 will take place at S.U.M. La Constancia. The competition was announced by the Spanish Speedcubing Association and appears on the calendar of the World Cube Association (WCA), the sport’s international governing body.

The programme includes timed solves of the 2×2, 3×3 and 4×4 cubes. In the 3×3 blindfolded event, competitors study the scrambled cube before putting on a blindfold and solving it from memory. A separate event requires them to solve the 3×3 using only one hand.

Three other puzzles complete the line-up: the pyramid-shaped Pyraminx, the corner-turning Skewb and the eight-sided Face-Turning Octahedron (FTO).

Registration due to open on 27 November

Registration is scheduled to open on Friday 27 November 2026. Prospective competitors can check the official event listing for entry requirements, registration details and limits on places.