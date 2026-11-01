



Torrevieja’s famous ‘hippie’ market could be facing a fight for survival, with only a handful of traders reportedly willing to return to the redeveloped port area. Meanwhile, the Valencian regional government has demanded further financial studies before the town’s traditional craft market and fairground can be formally authorised to operate in their new locations.

The future of two of Torrevieja’s best-known attractions remains uncertain as the Generalitat Valenciana requires the City Council to produce detailed economic and financial assessments to secure long-term concessions covering almost 17,000 square metres of public port land.

The studies are essential to legalise the continued operation of the fairground and craft market within the extensively redeveloped harbour area, where tens of millions of euros have already been invested.

However, while the fairground appears to have a relatively secure future, the outlook for the traditional hippie market is considerably less encouraging.

Despite municipal plans allowing for up to 140 craft stalls, reportedly only around a dozen traders have so far expressed a willingness to take up places in the new development.

The dramatic lack of interest has raised serious questions about whether one of Torrevieja’s most recognisable attractions will survive the transformation of the waterfront.

Generalitat Demands Financial Guarantees

The Directorate-General for Ports has instructed Torrevieja City Council to submit two separate economic viability studies, one covering the fairground and the other the craft market.

The requirement was reinforced during a videoconference on 29 July, when regional port officials specified the level of financial detail necessary to process the concession applications.

The council has subsequently awarded a €16,940 contract to Asesoramiento y Gestión Económica y Social, which has been given one month to complete the assessments.

Both concessions are being sought for a period of 30 years.

The studies must calculate projected income, operating expenditure, profitability and long-term financial viability, taking into account the considerable public investment already committed to the redevelopment.

They must also allow for any amendments requested by regional port authorities before final approval.

Although temporary authorisation currently permits the use and development of the port land, the permanent concessions remain outstanding.

Municipal officials argue that the financial reports are urgently needed because the technical documentation has already been submitted and approved by regional port technicians.

Almost 17,000 Square Metres at Stake

The concession applications cover a combined area of 16,962 square metres, divided between the fairground and the craft market.

The largest section, measuring 11,790 square metres, is designated as the Fairground and Multi-Purpose Area.

Of that space, 9,513 square metres are considered commercially usable, with the remainder allocated to pedestrian access routes between the attractions.

The financial projections assume that the fairground will operate at varying levels of capacity throughout the year.

Occupancy is estimated at 20% between January and March, rising to 70% during April, May and June. The fairground is expected to operate at full capacity throughout July, August and September before returning to 20% occupancy for the final three months of the year.

The craft market concession, meanwhile, covers approximately 5,172 square metres across two distinct areas.

These comprise 2,918 square metres along the redesigned Paseo de la Libertad and a further 2,253 square metres surrounding the former Customs House.

Torrevieja Customs House

Unlike the seasonal fairground, the craft stalls are intended to remain in place throughout the year.

The economic study must assess at least two operating scenarios, including one based on a maximum of 140 stalls and another reflecting a smaller number of traders.

The proposed maximum is already 40 fewer than the approximately 180 stalls that previously occupied the old promenade.

Each individual stall will occupy six square metres.

€36.8 Million Investment Under Scrutiny

The financial assessments must also account for the substantial investment already made in transforming the port.

The City Council has identified €34,283,799, including VAT, in infrastructure expenditure associated with the two concession areas.

This includes the new access roundabout, improvements to Mínguez Wharf, redevelopment of the Levante Dock, pedestrian bridges and ramps, electrical infrastructure, the fairground esplanade, quayside improvements and the area surrounding the Customs House.

The figure does not include separate expenditure on stormwater drainage.

A further €2.5 million has been provisionally allocated to the acquisition of new craft stalls, bringing the combined investment considered in the studies to approximately €36.8 million.

However, only slightly more than €1 million of the proposed stall investment has so far been put out to tender, and uncertainty remains over whether sufficient demand exists to justify the original plans.

Is the Hippie Market Facing Extinction?

The most immediate threat to the market is not simply the outstanding administrative approval, but the stringent conditions being imposed on traders wishing to return.

Under the proposed arrangements, stallholders must obtain official artisan certification, including documentation identifying the workshop where their products are manufactured.

Combined with charges for occupying public land, new operating requirements and the expectation that stalls remain open continuously during prescribed hours, these conditions have significantly reduced interest.

According to the information available, only around a dozen traders have indicated that they are prepared to accept the new arrangements.

If that figure remains unchanged, the once-bustling market could return with fewer than 10% of the 140 stalls envisaged in the redevelopment plans.

Such a reduction would represent a dramatic transformation of an attraction that has been part of Torrevieja’s commercial and tourist identity for decades.

It would also undermine repeated assurances from Mayor Eduardo Dolón, dating back to 2022, that the traditional market would be preserved and relocated as part of the port redevelopment.

The traders are currently operating from Avenida de la Estación following their displacement from the original waterfront location.

Rather than returning as a thriving destination, the hippie market now risks becoming little more than a symbolic presence within the new port complex.

A Waterfront Transformed

While the future of the craft market remains unresolved, the extensive redevelopment of Torrevieja’s port is rapidly taking shape.

The most prominent feature is the 20,000-square-metre Paseo del Mar commercial and leisure development, which dominates much of the new waterfront.

Originally presented as a project designed to reconnect the town with the sea, the redevelopment has increasingly taken on the character of a commercial destination, with visitors required to pass through the leisure complex to reach parts of the new promenade and its connections to the Levante Breakwater.

The redesigned Paseo de la Libertad has been repositioned closer to the existing buildings, incorporating part of the former Avenida de la Libertad.

This has created additional space for the fairground esplanade, which will serve as a pedestrian area when the attractions are operating at reduced capacity.

The surroundings of the Customs House have also been substantially transformed.

However, one section of Avenida de la Libertad, running alongside the building façades, remains outside the current €34 million programme.

Its future use remains uncertain, including whether it will eventually reopen to traffic and reconnect with Calle Ramón y Cajal.

Further redevelopment has been postponed because of the need to replace wastewater infrastructure associated with the Hombre del Mar pumping station.

The existing system has been linked to recurring sewage discharges during periods of heavy rainfall, particularly when precipitation exceeds 15 litres per square metre.

A separate multi-million-euro project, expected to involve substantial regional government funding, is intended to address these deficiencies while avoiding the need to excavate newly completed infrastructure.

Meanwhile, work on the first section of the Levante Breakwater and the access ramp connecting it with the leisure development remains among the most delayed elements of the scheme.

Completion is expected before May 2027.

A Question of Identity

The redevelopment promises a modern commercial waterfront, improved pedestrian spaces and a new setting for Torrevieja’s traditional fairground.

Yet the possible disappearance of the hippie market raises a more fundamental question about what the town may lose in the process.

For decades, the colourful craft stalls have been a familiar feature of Torrevieja’s seafront, attracting residents and holidaymakers while providing a livelihood for independent traders.

Now, with expensive new infrastructure, tighter regulation and a fraction of the anticipated stallholders expressing interest, the market’s survival appears increasingly uncertain.

Unless the council can find a workable compromise with traders, Torrevieja could emerge from its multi-million-euro port transformation with a strikingly modern waterfront — but without one of the traditional attractions that helped give it its character.