



A routine shopping trip took a surreal turn for a young woman who claims she was almost knocked over by a mobility scooter inside a Benidorm supermarket.

Instagram user Irene del Río described the incident in a video posted on social media, saying: “Something surreal has just happened to me in Benidorm. I was nearly run over inside a supermarket.”

The vehicle involved was reportedly one of the electric mobility scooters that have become a familiar sight in the popular Costa Blanca resort. While they provide essential independence for elderly people and those with limited mobility, their alleged misuse by some tourists has generated growing concern among residents and pedestrians.

Del Río claimed that some users drive the vehicles without paying sufficient attention to people around them.

“They don’t even look. They go into shops and supermarkets,” she complained.

She also alleged that she had seen people leaving bars with beer in hand before climbing onto mobility scooters and driving away.

The video ended with a wider criticism of the safety of the vehicles and a claim that their use is unregulated. However, Benidorm does have specific municipal rules governing self-propelled wheelchairs and rented mobility scooters.

Rules Already in Place

Benidorm’s Municipal Mobility Ordinance contains several provisions covering these vehicles. In March 2026, the City Council launched an information campaign aimed at rental companies following repeated complaints about inappropriate behaviour.

Under the rules, rented self-propelled mobility chairs may generally be supplied only to people aged over 65 or those with a formally recognised physical disability that restricts their mobility.

Users must travel on pavements and in pedestrian areas at walking pace and must not obstruct pedestrians, traffic or building entrances when parking. Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs is also prohibited.

Rental businesses must hold a municipal licence and carry civil liability insurance providing minimum coverage of €60,000 for each vehicle.

Despite these regulations, complaints have continued. Benidorm’s Councillor for Mobility, Francis Muñoz, acknowledged in March that breaches still occur.

According to the council, the most frequent concerns involve excessive speed and scooters being driven in unsuitable locations, creating a potential danger to pedestrians.

The latest social-media complaint has renewed debate over whether existing rules are being adequately enforced. Mobility scooters remain vital for people who genuinely need them, but the incident has highlighted calls for users to behave responsibly and for authorities and rental companies to ensure the vehicles are not treated as recreational transport.