



A magnitude 2.9 earthquake struck Pilar de la Horadada early on Wednesday morning, with tremors felt across several towns in the Vega Baja.

The quake occurred at approximately 6.30am, according to Spain’s National Geographic Institute (IGN), which monitors seismic activity throughout the country.

Residents in Pilar de la Horadada, Orihuela, Callosa de Segura, Rafal, Benejúzar and Bigastro felt the movement, highlighting how the tremor reached communities beyond the municipality where it was recorded.

Despite being felt across six towns, the earthquake generated no incident calls to the Valencian Community’s 112 emergency service, according to the regional emergency authorities. The information released so far contains no reports of injuries or damage.

The early timing meant the tremor occurred while many residents were still at home, before the start of the working day and school journeys.

Although relatively modest in magnitude, earthquakes of this size can produce noticeable shaking. How strongly they are felt can vary depending on their depth, distance from the epicentre and local ground conditions.

The IGN’s seismic monitoring network records both the strength and location of earthquakes, while reports from members of the public help establish where shaking was felt.

For now, the principal impact of Wednesday’s quake appears to have been the brief disturbance experienced by residents across the affected municipalities.