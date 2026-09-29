



Twelve people have completed a training course in Pilar de la Horadada on operating mobile elevating work platforms, with a second course due to take place in Torrevieja next month.

The courses are being organised by the Vega Baja economic development consortium Convega and the Valencian branch of the Construction Labour Foundation. They are aimed at improving the skills and employment prospects of both unemployed people and those already in work.

The Pilar de la Horadada course combined classroom instruction with practical training in the use of mobile elevating work platforms, commonly used to carry out work at height. It was delivered by the Construction Labour Foundation and funded by Alicante Provincial Council.

The Torrevieja course will run from 5 to 7 October. It will offer 12 places and 20 hours of training. Anyone interested can register through the Convega website or call 965 30 70 72.

At the conclusion of the first course, Pilar de la Horadada employment councillor and Convega vice-president Asunción Sánchez congratulated the participants. She said specialist training could help local workers improve their qualifications and compete for jobs.

Convega president Carlos Pastor said the partnership allowed the consortium to provide courses linked to the construction sector’s practical needs. Training that reflects the skills employers are seeking, he added, gives participants a better chance of turning their efforts into employment opportunities.