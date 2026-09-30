



A 77-year-old man was resuscitated and taken urgently to hospital after being found unresponsive at his home in San Vicente del Raspeig, the Guardia Civil said.

The emergency took place on 22 September, when the 112 control centre alerted the Guardia Civil that the man had fallen in the shower and was not responding.

Guardia Civil officers, SAMU emergency medical staff, a basic life support team, Local Police and firefighters attended. Firefighters had to gain access to the home before the man could be treated.

Medical staff began cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), with a Guardia Civil officer trained in first aid taking turns to continue the procedure. After sustained efforts, the man’s vital signs were restored.

The emergency teams then worked together to move him onto a stretcher. According to the Guardia Civil, his weight and the limited space inside the home made this difficult. He was taken to hospital by ambulance.