



Torrevieja Town Hall plans to advertise a caretaker post reserved exclusively for people with intellectual disabilities for the first time.

The post is one of 16 caretaker vacancies included in the municipality’s public employment plans for 2024, 2025 and 2026. The other 15 posts will be advertised separately, with four reserved for applicants with physical, sensory or other disabilities.

The dedicated recruitment process will have its own rules and an adapted syllabus written in Easy Read language, with visual aids to make it easier to understand. The exam will use questions with three possible answers, allow an adjusted amount of time and carry no penalty for incorrect responses.

Personnel councillor María José Ruiz said the aim is to remove barriers that applicants with intellectual disabilities may face in conventional public sector recruitment.

The proposal has been presented to Torrevieja’s Municipal Diversity Council. The town hall has asked local associations to help publicise the vacancy and support applicants through the selection process.

The recruitment rules still require approval through the council’s negotiating committee. The full terms and adapted syllabus are expected to be published in official bulletins and on the town hall’s electronic portal in the coming months.