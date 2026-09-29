



The Guardia Civil has arrested three men after discovering an indoor cannabis plantation in a rented villa in San Javier.

Officers seized 400 cannabis plants and 6.5 kilograms of prepared cannabis buds, along with cultivation equipment and cash. The three suspects, all Albanian nationals, are under investigation for alleged membership of a criminal group, drug cultivation and production, document forgery and electricity theft.

The investigation, named Operation Bimban, began in early summer after officers noticed unusual activity at a villa in a residential area. The property appeared unoccupied for weeks at a time, but its climate control system ran continuously. Investigators also found evidence of an illegal connection to the electricity supply.

When officers searched the villa, they found rooms set up for growing, drying and preparing cannabis. The ventilation system was designed to prevent smells from reaching neighbouring homes. According to the Guardia Civil, the three suspects were arrested while cutting plants and processing the crop.

Investigators allege that the group used false documents to rent the villa and vehicles. They believe the suspects also travelled frequently between Albania and Spain.

The Guardia Civil has dismantled the plantation and seized the equipment used in the operation. The allegations against the three detainees have yet to be tested in court.