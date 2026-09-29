Cross or Crucifix?  What is the “simple” difference?





Some people wear a crucifix around their neck as a daily reminder, to remember, to give honour to the sacrifice Jesus made on the cross for our sins. To say without speaking, wearing it as a symbol to say “I am of the Roman Catholic, Orthodox or Eastern Church – or perhaps even Lutheran or Anglican”

Others wear a plain cross with no figure around their neck as a daily reminder, to remember, to give honour to the sacrifice Jesus made on the cross for our sins. To say without speaking, wearing it as a symbol to say “I am a Christian.”

So, why one over the other, what is the difference? The simple difference is that some wear the plain cross to show Jesus resurrected – no longer on the cross – but with His Father in heaven. And some to have a constant reminder of His death through crucifixion.

So, do the first group not believe in the Resurrection? Yes, they do believe, absolutely! Do Roman Catholics believe that Jesus is still on the cross? No, of course not, they are fully aware of the Resurrection, and it is confessed every Sunday in the Creed during the Mass, that Jesus is risen from the dead and sits in glory at the Father’s right hand.

As for me, what do I wear? what do I believe? I wear a simple cross, I am ever grateful for Jesus´ sacrifice on the cross for me, for each of us, should we want and accept it. I see Him as my Resurrected Lord and Saviour and I wait for His return – not too soon though – as I would really love for my friends, family and loved ones to believe in Him as I do, to accept Him as Lord and Saviour and to have that full assurance of eternal life.

Find us on fb or pilarchurch.com Or go to your own local bible-based church to learn more. Paster Phil at Cornerstone. Calle Escultor Riber Girona, Pilar de la Horadada. See pilarchurch.com