Britons in Spain Must Register Again to Vote in 2027 Local Elections





By Peter Houghton / With thanks to Councillor Darren Parmenter for his assistance.

British nationals living in Spain who want to vote in the local elections on 23 May 2027 must apply to join the electoral register for these elections, even if they registered or voted last time.

Applications open on 1 December 2026 and close on 15 January 2027, with both dates included.

British applicants must be at least 18 on polling day, be registered on the Padrón in the municipality where they live and have lived legally and continuously in Spain for at least three years immediately before applying. Anyone who reaches the three-year mark during the registration window can apply once they meet that requirement, provided they do so by 15 January. A residence card or an entry on the Padrón alone is insufficient. boe.es

The Electoral Census Office plans to send letters from late November to eligible residents from countries with reciprocal voting agreements, including the UK. Anyone who receives a letter and chooses to apply by post should check their personal details, sign and date the form and return it free of charge, following the instructions in the letter. Forms should be signed, dated and sent within the registration window.

Residents can also apply online through Spain’s National Statistics Institute at sede.ine.gob.es using Cl@ve or the CTT code supplied in the letter. The CTT code allows applicants to complete the process without a digital signature.

Those who prefer to apply in person can complete the relevant form at the town hall where they are registered on the Padrón. Eligible residents who do not receive a letter can still apply at their town hall within the same dates.

Residents who are citizens of another EU country follow a different timetable.

Those who have already declared their intention to vote in Spanish local elections and remain on the electoral register do not need to submit a new declaration.

Those declaring for the first time have until 30 December 2026. They can complete the CERE.DFA-1 form at their town hall or apply online through the INE website using Cl@ve or a CTT code if they received one. ine.es