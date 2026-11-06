



A group of 43 golfers, including two guests, headed to Altorreal to tackle the hills of Murcia. Dark clouds on the journey from the coast had us wondering whether rain would join the party. A little shower greeted us at around 9am, with a chilly 12°C bringing out the soft shells and gilets – and providing a handy excuse for the occasional wayward drive!

Altorreal remains a firm favourite with San Miguel Golf Society members, thanks to the warm welcome from Pablo, Carmen and the rest of the staff, the consistently good conditions, and the challenge and value for money it offers. This time, a few muddy patches on the fairways, evidence of earlier rainfall, proved a minor hindrance. The greens were certainly in a cantankerous mood: hard to read, slow, then quick, then slow again!

There was plenty of laughter along the way, with good shots earning cheers and less successful efforts prompting friendly advice from those who had just done much the same thing. The chilly breeze did little to spoil the fun as putts slipped past and balls took the scenic route. With good company, plenty of banter and the promise of something refreshing at the clubhouse, there was much to enjoy whatever the scores which were on the low side today as follows.

Gold: Kenny Winton (34 points and joint best score of the day)

Silver: Jan Skog (34 points)

Bronze: Sandra Dibble (33 points)

The “Twos” pot this week was shared equally between Pete Baldwin and Andrew Jones and Nearest the Pins achieved by Richard Whitely (5th), Andrew Jones (8th), Dave Rowe (10th) and Pete Baldwin (17th). Terry Sharley was highly delighted to win the football card dosh with QPR and Martin Anderson didn’t’ fare too well with the scores and took the “McBride Bottle” home. Best guest was Gary Richardson (21 points)

On 31 October 2026, our Captain, Paul Lambert, had the pleasure of meeting Bob Smith to present a donation of €500 to the RBL Poppy Appeal, from funds raised through our Captain’s Day raffle and auction and Blob Tin. We were delighted to provide continued support for the appeal and the tireless work carried out by Bob, the regional representative, on behalf of veterans who have served.

Keep up to date with SMGS on our website www.smgs.org. We are proud to be supported by Michaela Schmidt at www.golf-hotspots.com for all your golf travel requirements.

Main picture L-R: Martin Andeson (McBride Bottle), Terry Sharley (Football Card), Sandra Dibble (Bronze 1st), Andrew Jones (2s & NTP), Paul Lambert (Captain), Kenny Winton (Gold 1st) and Mick Pryke (Bronze 2nd & President). Also pictured: Bob Smith (RBL) and Captain, Paul Lambert.