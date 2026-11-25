



This year, Altea’s traditional Christmas Market promises to be a vibrant and engaging event. The nativity scene will return, featuring figures and decorations crafted by various artisans, each in their own unique style and using materials specific to their particular craft. First introduced very successfully last year, so the display is being expanded to include even more figures.

A versatile performer will enliven the market with stilt-walking, amusing characters, and a spectacular fire show in the evenings.

The market will once again be set up on the Avenida de la Comunidad Valenciana, just a short distance from a large, free parking area, and will be open from the 3rd till the 6th of December. As in previous years, it is organized by the association of artists and craftspeople, Amata, which ensures that everything sold is handmade by the participants themselves.

This commitment to authenticity and variety is also reflected in the nativity scene: Joseph is made of fabric; the shepherd and his sheep are ceramic; one of the Three Wise Men is crocheted, while another is carved from wood; the little angel is crafted from macramé; and the ox is fashioned from welded horseshoes.

There will be over thirty stalls featuring a wide variety of handicrafts: ceramics, leather goods, patchwork, wooden toys, fabric stuffed animals, unique wire lamps shaped like insects, one-of-a-kind jewelry, and many other special ítems, all handmade by the artisans themselves. It is the perfect opportunity to purchase or commission gifts for Christmas and Three Kings’ Day, ensuring you give something original, crafted with care, and made by hand.

As in previous years, there will be mulled wine and a stall offering artisanal sweets, including options for those with special dietary needs. For children, there will be workshops, board games, and soap bubble shows.

The market opens on Friday, the 4th of December, at 6:00 p,, and will be open Saturday and Sunday from 11:00 am till 2:00 pm and from 5:00 till 9:00 pm. Any last-minute changes – due to bad weather, for example – will be announced at https://www.puebloartesano.es/altea, where you can also view the full programme and see photos from last year.