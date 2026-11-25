



The Guardia Civil identified a suspect in Hernani after tracing the father’s bank transfer to an account from which the money was later moved to a cryptocurrency platform.

A father from Murcia lost €3,500 after someone contacted him on WhatsApp posing as his son and asking for urgent financial help. The Guardia Civil said on 25 November that its cybercrime unit had identified a suspect and submitted its findings to the judicial authorities in San Sebastián.

The message came from a number the father had never saved in his contacts. The sender claimed to be his son and said a problem prevented him from using his usual phone. He asked for €3,500 and provided bank details for an immediate transfer. Believing the request was genuine, the father sent the money.

After discovering that the person messaging him was an impostor, he reported the fraud through the Guardia Civil’s online portal. Investigators examined the messages and traced the payment to the bank account that received it.

Investigators follow the money

The Guardia Civil said the €3,500 was subsequently transferred to a cryptocurrency platform, making it harder for investigators to establish where the money ultimately went.

Officers identified the holder of the receiving account, a resident of Hernani in the Basque province of Gipuzkoa, as a suspect. The local cybercrime team helped obtain a statement from the suspect, which was added to the case file before it was sent to the judicial authorities. The Guardia Civil’s statement gave no details of any recovery of the money.

How to check an urgent request for money

The Guardia Civil advises anyone who receives an unexpected payment request to verify it through a separate channel before sending money. If a message claims to come from a family member using a new number, call them on the number you already know or confirm the request with them in person.

Police also advise checking the sender’s details carefully and treating demands for immediate payment or secrecy with caution. Suspected online fraud can be reported through the Guardia Civil’s online portal, which is available 24 hours a day.