



Torrevieja grew by 4.6% in 2025 and Benidorm by 4.1%, while Alicante became Spain’s fourth most populous province, overtaking Seville.

Torrevieja and Benidorm recorded the fastest population growth among Spain’s larger municipalities in 2025, according to the first results of the 2026 Annual Population Census. Elda also made the national top ten, giving Alicante province three places in the ranking published by Spain’s National Statistics Institute (INE) on Tuesday 24 November.

Torrevieja led the rankings with a 4.6% rise, taking its resident population to 105,128 on 1 January 2026. Benidorm grew by 4.1% to 80,377 residents, while Elda’s population rose by 2.6% to 57,008.

Torrevieja’s latest figures mark a turnaround after its recorded population fell by more than 15,000 between 2014 and 2020. The INE census puts the city back above 100,000 residents, although its municipal register, known as the padrón, lists more than 114,000. The rankings use the INE census count.

San Sebastián de los Reyes and Colmenar Viejo, both in the Madrid region, followed Torrevieja and Benidorm with increases of 3.6% and 3.4% respectively. Granadilla de Abona in Tenerife, L’Hospitalet de Llobregat near Barcelona and Sagunto in Valencia each grew by 2.8%. Valdemoro in Madrid and Roquetas de Mar in Almería each recorded a 2.7% rise, just ahead of Elda.

Alicante overtakes Seville in provincial rankings

Alicante’s population grew by 2.3% to 2,080,991, making it the second fastest-growing province in Spain in percentage terms. Toledo led with a rise of 2.4%, while Castellón was third at 2.1%.

The increase took Alicante past Seville, which had 1,997,757 residents. Alicante now ranks fourth among Spain’s provinces by population, behind Madrid, Barcelona and Valencia.

The Valencian Community led Spain’s autonomous communities in both the number of residents gained and the rate of growth. It added 106,933 people during 2025, an increase of 2%. Catalonia gained 82,150 residents and Andalusia added 80,936. In percentage terms, Castile-La Mancha followed the Valencian Community with growth of 1.5%, ahead of Aragón at 1.4%.

All autonomous communities gained population, as did Ceuta, while Melilla recorded a decline. Across Spain, 4,862 of the country’s 8,132 municipalities either gained residents or held steady. Among larger municipalities that lost population, Coslada recorded the biggest fall at 0.8%, followed by Cádiz at 0.6%.

Torrevieja, Benidorm and Alicante, from left to right, in an AI-generated aerial illustration. Torrevieja and Benidorm led population growth among Spain’s larger municipalities in 2025.

Spain adds nearly half a million residents

Spain’s resident population reached 49,618,622 at the start of 2026, up by 490,325 people, or 1%, over the year. The INE attributed most of the growth to an increase in the number of people born abroad. They accounted for 20.3% of residents, up from 19.3% a year earlier.

The number of residents with foreign nationality rose by 366,163, or 5.3%, to just under 7.3 million, representing 14.7% of the population. The number of Spanish nationals rose by 124,162, or 0.3%. Moroccan nationals made up the largest foreign nationality group, with just over one million residents, followed by Colombians and Romanians. Colombian nationals recorded the biggest increase, with 70,166 more residents, followed by Venezuelans and Moroccans.

The census also showed that Spain’s population is ageing. The number of residents aged 65 and over rose by 2.55% to 10.4 million, taking their share of the population to 21%. The number of children under 16 fell by 1.54% to 6.77 million, while the population aged 16 to 64 grew by 1.05%. The figures also show that 41.2% of Spain’s residents now live in municipalities with more than 100,000 inhabitants.