



Orihuela City Council has reported the theft to the National Police after the sculpture disappeared from the Glorieta Gabriel Miró.

The bronze sculpture stood in the park’s Rincón del Recuerdo (Remembrance Corner), a space dedicated to babies who died during pregnancy, at birth or shortly afterwards. Orihuela’s health councillor, Irene Celdrán, filed the police report.

Created by artist Alejandro Caamaño and funded by the Rotary Club of Orihuela, the memorial was unveiled on 15 October 2024 to mark Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day. It gave bereaved parents a place to remember their babies, particularly those who have no grave to visit.

At this year’s remembrance ceremony on 15 October, bereaved mother Sonia Tormo spoke about what the memorial meant to families who had no other place to remember their children. At the same event, the council announced plans to move the sculpture to a more sheltered spot within the park and install it on a higher base after it had previously been vandalised and damaged.

The council condemned the theft, saying the sculpture had been a source of comfort to many families. It said it hoped the memorial could be recovered and returned to the Remembrance Corner.