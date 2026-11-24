



The Guardia Civil has arrested two lorry drivers on suspicion of falsifying records after a roadside inspection found that their vehicle’s tachograph had been reprogrammed to record inaccurate speeds and distances.

Traffic officers stopped the articulated lorry on the AP-7 near Cartagena as it travelled towards Almería. It was carrying dry mortar on a route between Cartagena and Nador, Morocco.

The tachograph records initially showed no speeding. A closer inspection revealed discrepancies between the device’s settings and those recorded during its last official check. The Guardia Civil said the altered settings allowed the lorry to reach an actual speed of 96.7 km/h, above the 90 km/h limit for that type of vehicle.

An authorised tachograph centre confirmed the tampering. Both drivers are under investigation on suspicion of document falsification.

The Guardia Civil said tampering with tachographs undermines road safety checks on vehicle speeds and on drivers’ compliance with driving and rest periods.