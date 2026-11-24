



Torrevieja City Council is inviting residents to take part in three events on Wednesday 25 November to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women. Equality councillor Inmaculada Montesinos said the programme aims to raise awareness, support survivors and encourage residents to help prevent abuse.

10am – A Zumba session at the junction of Calle Fotógrafos Darblade and Calle La Purísima, organised by the council’s Older People’s Department.

– A Zumba session at the junction of Calle Fotógrafos Darblade and Calle La Purísima, organised by the council’s Older People’s Department. Noon – A public reading of the council’s official statement outside Torrevieja Town Hall.

– A public reading of the council’s official statement outside Torrevieja Town Hall. 7pm – A free performance of Ana Belén Ríos’s play Esta soy yo (This Is Me) at the Virgen del Carmen Cultural Centre.

The play follows a woman from the start of an abusive relationship to the point at which she is able to leave. The council hopes the performance will help audiences recognise signs of abuse and better understand what survivors experience.