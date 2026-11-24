



Torrevieja will mark Disability Week from 26 November to 3 December 2026 with school talks, employment and training sessions, and a gala featuring broadcaster Isabel Gemio. Councillor Trudy Páez presented the programme alongside representatives of local disability associations, which are working with the council to promote equal opportunities and remove barriers to participation.

The Supercapaces gala will take place at 8pm on Thursday 3 December at Torrevieja’s Municipal Theatre, coinciding with the International Day of Persons with Disabilities. Gemio will give a talk at the event, which will highlight the contributions of people with disabilities and recognise the work of local associations, families, professionals and volunteers. The final day will also include a public reading of a manifesto at noon and the inclusive Charamita parade at 5pm.

The official programme opens on Thursday 26 November, from 9.30am to 11am, with a meeting at the CdT bringing local businesses into discussions on employment and training. Disability associations will also visit schools on 25 and 30 November and 1 December to talk to pupils about disability and inclusion. The first of those visits takes place a day before the official launch.

The Casino de Torrevieja will host a public discussion, Let’s Talk About Disability, at 7pm on Monday 30 November.

Two talks on employment and education will follow at 10.30am on Wednesday 2 December on the lower ground floor of the municipal multipurpose building on Avenida de las Habaneras. Martina López Díaz, from Inserta Empleo in the Valencian Community, will discuss employment opportunities, while Lorena García Rodríguez, vice-president of Torrevieja’s AMFA association, will share her own experience of education and training.

The council said the programme aims to give residents a better understanding of the barriers people with disabilities face in everyday life and how those barriers can be removed.