



The 3.7km route will connect existing cycle lanes and improve access to sports facilities and schools. EU funding will cover 60% of eligible costs.

Torrevieja City Council has awarded API Movilidad a €272,688.62 contract, including VAT, to extend and connect the cycle network around the city’s Sports City complex. The council’s governing board approved the award on Friday 13 November after nine companies submitted bids.

The winning bid was 34.08% below the original tender budget of €413,665.99, a saving of around €141,000. The contractor will have three months to complete the work once the formal site survey check has been signed off. The European Regional Development Fund will cover 60% of eligible costs through a Valencian sustainable mobility programme.

The 3,675-metre route will start at the Ricardo Lafuente Aguado roundabout and follow Avenida Delfina Viudes to Avenida Monge y Bielsa, near the sports complex. It will then continue along Avenida de La Mancha and Calle Gabriela Mistral to the area around Ciudad del Mar Primary School, linking the existing cycle network between Avenida Delfina Viudes and Avenida de París.

On Avenida Delfina Viudes, the contractor will build a two-way cycle lane on the existing pavement, with ramps and dropped kerbs at junctions and access points. On a section where the route moves onto the road, recycled rubber separators will set the cycle lane apart from motor traffic. The project also includes signs for the cycle crossing on Avenida de las Cortes Valencianas.

Avenida de La Mancha will have a cycle lane on each side of the road, one for each direction of travel. The final stretch along Calle Gabriela Mistral is designed to make it easier for pupils to cycle to Ciudad del Mar Primary School.

API Movilidad will also make three improvements at no extra cost to the council. It will repaint a 340-metre stretch of the existing cycle lane between IES Mare Nostrum secondary school and the Monge y Bielsa roundabout, install new signs and add bicycle racks at the school entrance.

API Movilidad scored 91.25 out of 100 in the tender, earning full marks for both price and the additional improvements. Its bid was the lowest of the nine submitted. Municipal engineers reviewed the company’s explanation of its costs and concluded that it could carry out the work at the price offered.