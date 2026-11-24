



Almoradí artist Daniel García Andújar made the ceremonial first cut as growers welcomed strong demand from canneries and promising crop quality.

The Vega Baja has launched its 2026–27 artichoke season with a forecast harvest of around 27,000 tonnes. Internationally recognised visual artist Daniel García Andújar, this season’s honorary patron, officially opened the campaign by cutting the first artichoke at a ceremony in his hometown of Almoradí.

Antonio Ángel Hurtado, president of the Vega Baja artichoke association, said about 2,500 hectares remained under cultivation. He said early signs of crop quality and strong interest from canneries gave growers reason for optimism after a difficult season in which weather conditions caused much of the crop to mature in February, driving down prices and squeezing growers’ margins.

The Vega Baja is Spain’s second-largest artichoke-producing area, the largest in the Valencian Community and the country’s leading exporter. Roger Llanes, the Spanish government’s delegate in the region, said the Vega Baja accounted for more than half of Spain’s artichoke exports. Hurtado said the sector supports around 7,000 direct and indirect jobs, with local canneries exporting to markets across the European Union and the United States.

Hurtado said the ceremonial cut took seconds but represented months of planting, irrigating and tending the crop. He called for growers to have access to good-quality water at a price they can afford and when their crops need it.

García Andújar, whose work has featured at the Venice Biennale and Madrid’s Reina Sofía Museum, paid tribute to the farmers who sustain the Vega Baja’s agricultural landscape. His El Museo del Pueblo project brought reproductions of famous artworks into the countryside, where residents and musicians accompanied them along paths lined with artichokes and orange trees.

Almoradí mayor María Gómez recalled that the town also hosted the first ceremonial cut in 2012. Valencian regional president Juanfran Pérez Llorca closed the event by wishing growers a good harvest.