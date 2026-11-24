



Torrevieja City Council has received its first SG CITY 50-50 gender equality certification from the ForGender Seal association. The entry-level award is valid until 13 November 2028 and commits the council to 28 actions to address gender equality across municipal departments and services.

Under the agreement, the council will receive tools to assess its current policies, plan changes and review how departments put them into practice. The initiative is led by the Equality Department, headed by councillor Inmaculada Montesinos.

As part of the programme, Torrevieja equality officers Ana María Iborra and Begoña Peñalver attended a forum in Santa Coloma de Gramenet, near Barcelona, on 23 November. The event examined how paid work, household tasks and caring responsibilities are shared, and how women’s disproportionate share of unpaid work can leave them with less time for themselves.

The certification adds to the council’s existing awareness, training and support programmes on gender equality and the prevention of violence against women.