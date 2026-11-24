



A cutting from the century-old fig tree at Miguel Hernández’s family home in Orihuela was planted at the Monastery of Yuso in La Rioja on Monday, 23 November. The ceremony brought together two figures from seven centuries of Spanish literature: Hernández, one of Spain’s best-known 20th-century poets, and Gonzalo de Berceo, the earliest known Castilian-language poet whose name has survived.

Orihuela mayor Pepe Vegara and La Rioja regional president Gonzalo Capellán attended the planting in the monastery’s Patio de la Luna courtyard in San Millán de la Cogolla. The ceremony ended with the unveiling of a plaque commemorating the literary link.

The fig tree appears in Hernández’s Elegía, written in memory of his friend Ramón Sijé. Miguel Hernández University’s Orihuela School of Engineering has propagated cuttings from the original tree as part of a joint initiative with Orihuela City Council to preserve its legacy.

“A piece of Orihuela’s heart, a piece of our poet Miguel Hernández, will always be linked to La Rioja and to this monastery,” Vegara said. Capellán highlighted the ability of a shared language and literature to bring people together across places and generations.

The planting took place as part of AutorIA. La Rioja, tierra del español, an exhibition at Yuso exploring the relationship between the Spanish language, literature and artificial intelligence. The monastery is part of the San Millán de la Cogolla complex, a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 1997 and a landmark in the early history of written Spanish.